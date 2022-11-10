STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

