Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

