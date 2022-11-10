Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 5,474 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

OIH stock opened at $301.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $319.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.