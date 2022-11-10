Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE MTB opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

