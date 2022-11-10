Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.11 and its 200 day moving average is $364.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

