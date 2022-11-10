Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,042,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $301.48 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $319.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.69.

