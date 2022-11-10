Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,229 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

