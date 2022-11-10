OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,005 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 35.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $99.12 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

