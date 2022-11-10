F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,874. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FFIV opened at $134.25 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.