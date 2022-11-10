DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

