Keybank National Association OH Takes $573,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

