Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,717 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About State Street



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

