Keybank National Association OH Acquires 9,989 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

