Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEWT. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.54%.

About Newtek Business Services

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.