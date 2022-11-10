Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NEWT. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Newtek Business Services Price Performance
Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.54%.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Read More
