Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 15,150 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 167,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 445,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

SQM stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

