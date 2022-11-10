Keybank National Association OH Buys 585 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKFN opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,932 shares of company stock worth $4,373,483. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

