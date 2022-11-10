Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 173.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $405.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

