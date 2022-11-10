PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $101.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

