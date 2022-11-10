Keybank National Association OH Takes $576,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

