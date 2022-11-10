Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.36 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $361.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

