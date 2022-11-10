Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,310 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

About Eagle Materials

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $121.53 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

