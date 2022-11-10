Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

