Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

