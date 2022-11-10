Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

