Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.34 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

