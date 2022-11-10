Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

