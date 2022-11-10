Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.27% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

