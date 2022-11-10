Keybank National Association OH Has $634,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

SLGN opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

