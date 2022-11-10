Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 239.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DQ opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

