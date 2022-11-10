Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,900,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 599,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

