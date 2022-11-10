Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. William Allan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

