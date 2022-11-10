American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.46 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

