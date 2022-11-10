Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $161.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

