Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.76 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

