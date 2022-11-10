Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

