Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

