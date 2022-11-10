JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.10 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 3.9 %

SHL opened at €48.83 ($48.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.70 and its 200 day moving average is €48.92. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($67.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.