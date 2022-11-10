Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,227 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44,334.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3,117.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 713,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 690,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 254.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

