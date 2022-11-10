Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 26,358 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,856,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

