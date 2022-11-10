The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

IPG opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

