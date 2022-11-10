Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

