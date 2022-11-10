Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

