State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

