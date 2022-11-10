State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 690 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of APA worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after acquiring an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in APA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after acquiring an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.55 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

