State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,345 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 66.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

