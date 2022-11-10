State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,203 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Teleflex worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 106.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $200.45 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

