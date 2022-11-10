State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,843 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

