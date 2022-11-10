State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

