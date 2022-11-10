State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.70 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $201.02 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.