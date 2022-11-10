State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $245.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

